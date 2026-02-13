Study shows 40% chance of someone getting hurt by debris

Researchers suggest we need tougher rules and smarter satellite designs

Turns out, materials like stainless steel and silicon carbide don't burn up easily when satellites fall back to Earth—so communities under these paths could be at risk.

The researchers say we need tougher rules and smarter satellite designs to keep people safe.

Their advice? Launch fewer but better satellites that last longer, and set global standards for how we handle old ones as space gets more crowded.