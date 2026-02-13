Study shows 40% chance of someone getting hurt by debris
A recent study by a Canadian research team that included Ewan Wright of the University of British Columbia warns that falling satellite parts are a bigger deal than most of us realize.
After looking at over 73,000 satellites, researchers found there's a 40% chance someone on the ground could get hurt if leftover debris makes it through Earth's atmosphere.
Researchers suggest we need tougher rules and smarter satellite designs
Turns out, materials like stainless steel and silicon carbide don't burn up easily when satellites fall back to Earth—so communities under these paths could be at risk.
The researchers say we need tougher rules and smarter satellite designs to keep people safe.
Their advice? Launch fewer but better satellites that last longer, and set global standards for how we handle old ones as space gets more crowded.