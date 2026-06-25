Study spanning 67 years links solar storms to weather shifts

Researchers say local forecasts could improve

Joachim Raeder, the lead researcher at the University of New Hampshire, says this could help us understand (maybe even predict) local and seasonal weather shifts better.

The study noticed big drops in rainfall right after these storms, especially around places like Hudson Bay and the Rockies.

While scientists are still figuring out exactly how it works (the polar vortex might play a role), this discovery could make weather forecasts smarter in the future.