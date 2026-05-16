Study suggests obesity-related phosphatidylethanolamines may accelerate Alzheimer's disease progression
A new study suggests that obesity could make Alzheimer's disease develop faster by sending certain fat molecules from body fat to the brain.
These molecules, called phosphatidylethanolamines (PEs), mess with how brain cells talk to each other and help build up amyloid proteins, associated with dementia.
Balancing PEs improved Alzheimer's mice cognition
When scientists balanced these fat levels in mice with Alzheimer's, their brain function and cognitive performance actually improved.
As one of the lead researchers Stephen Wong put it, obesity might not just change how our brains work: it could send harmful signals that push things downhill faster.
With more than 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and that number expected to nearly double by 2060, understanding this link could help shape future ways to prevent dementia tied to obesity.