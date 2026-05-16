Study suggests obesity-related phosphatidylethanolamines may accelerate Alzheimer's disease progression

Balancing PEs improved Alzheimer's mice cognition

When scientists balanced these fat levels in mice with Alzheimer's, their brain function and cognitive performance actually improved.

As one of the lead researchers Stephen Wong put it, obesity might not just change how our brains work: it could send harmful signals that push things downhill faster.

With more than 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's and that number expected to nearly double by 2060, understanding this link could help shape future ways to prevent dementia tied to obesity.