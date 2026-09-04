Study suggests psilocybin may prevent chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy

In lab tests on rodents, two doses of psilocybin before chemotherapy helped prevent nerve sensitivity without affecting the treatment's cancer-fighting power.

Patrick Dougherty, a pain treatment specialist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and a co-author of the study, noted that severe nerve pain sometimes forces doctors to stop or reduce cancer treatment.

Still, researchers like Kristy Townsend warn that more studies are needed and say cancer patients should avoid using psilocybin on their own as treatment.

Clinical trials for people are starting soon.