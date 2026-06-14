Antidepressants could be used for pain relief instead of opioids
What's the story
A recent study has suggested that a variety of psychiatric medications could be used as alternatives to powerful opioids for pain relief in emergency departments. The research, conducted by Akash Shanmugam, a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), looked at non-opioid medications available at San Francisco General Hospital and existing medical literature. The aim was to create a targeted list of drugs for specific pain conditions.
Crisis impact
The opioid crisis
While opioids are known to be effective in pain relief, their misuse has contributed to the US opioid crisis since the 1990s. Loose prescriptions without proper attention to their addictive properties have been a major factor. The study emphasizes that while reducing opioid use is important, it shouldn't lead to under-treatment of pain. This is where alternative medications come into play, given their potential long-term effects on patients' health.
Genetic influence
Individual responses to pain medications
The study also highlights that individual responses to pain medications can vary, often due to genetic factors. For instance, the enzymes responsible for metabolizing opioids can differ in strength among people. This further emphasizes the need for a range of medications for pain relief as what works best may differ from person to person.
Medication efficacy
Potential of common pain medications
The study found that common pain medications like acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen could potentially relieve all types of pain studied. However, other drugs had more targeted applications. For example, ketamine showed promise for chest pain while a serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) antidepressant showed promise for back pain. Several antipsychotics also showed promise in treating headache and abdominal pain.
Psychotropic impact
Psychotropic medications and their role in pain relief
Psychotropic medications have been used for both pain relief and psychiatric symptoms. Gabapentin, initially approved as a drug for epilepsy, is now widely used for managing neuropathic pain. The study's authors believe the effectiveness of these drugs in treating pain could be due to their influence on neural circuits that create and experience the sensation of pain.
Neurotransmitter influence
How neurotransmitters influence mood and sensation of pain
Neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and glutamate regulate mood and play a role in the sensation of pain. Gabapentin is believed to alter neurotransmitter release by affecting calcium channels, while antidepressants and antipsychotics directly regulate them. These drugs help stabilize the nervous system by altering how neurotransmitters send signals within the brain.
Chronic relief
Mood-enhancing drugs and chronic pain connection
Mood-enhancing drugs can also help the body cope with pain. Chronic pain is often associated with poor sleep, depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Medications that improve sleep quality and reduce anxiety could make it easier for patients to physically and mentally cope with their pain. However, when prescribing psychiatric medications, it's crucial for doctors to ensure patients understand this doesn't imply their pain is imaginary or all in their head.