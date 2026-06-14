Antidepressants could be used for pain relief instead of opioids 

Crisis impact

The opioid crisis

While opioids are known to be effective in pain relief, their misuse has contributed to the US opioid crisis since the 1990s. Loose prescriptions without proper attention to their addictive properties have been a major factor. The study emphasizes that while reducing opioid use is important, it shouldn't lead to under-treatment of pain. This is where alternative medications come into play, given their potential long-term effects on patients' health.