Study suggests trees favor own seedlings via fungal networks
Turns out, trees could be way more family-oriented than we thought.
Research suggests through underground fungal networks, nicknamed the "wood wide web," trees can recognize their own seedlings and send them extra nutrients, especially when things get tough.
So yes, tree parents might really look out for their little ones!
Fungal networks transmit pest warnings
These fungal networks don't just share resources: they also let trees send warning signals about pests or other dangers to neighbors.
The research focused on Douglas firs and spotted "mother trees" giving a boost to their own saplings over unrelated ones.
While some scientists say this is about recognizing family, others think environment plays a bigger role.
Either way, it's pretty wild how connected forests really are.