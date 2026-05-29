Varied safety failures across AI models

Claude Sonnet 4.6 kept things calm with no crimes but barely any debate: almost every decision just sailed through.

Gemini 3 Flash kept everyone alive but saw a wild spike in crime (more than 600 incidents).

Meanwhile, GPT-5-mini's society fell apart in just a week despite low crime, and Grok 4.1 Fast's world lasted only four days before breaking down.

When all four AIs teamed up, things got even messier with hundreds of rule breaks and several "citizen" losses.

Bottom line: the study says we still need better safety checks before letting AIs run the show in real life.