Study ties 4 risks to nearly all heart attacks, strokes
A huge new study says almost every heart attack or stroke comes down to just four big risk factors: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and tobacco use.
Researchers tracked over 9 million adults in South Korea and the US and published their findings in 2025.
It's a reminder that managing these basics can make a massive difference for your heart.
High blood pressure in over 93%
High blood pressure showed up in over 93% of cases, so it's definitely one to watch.
The study also found that for women under 60, more than 95% of heart attacks or strokes were linked to these four risks.
Plus, things like oxygen imbalances or arterial tears played a bigger role in women's heart attacks not caused by clogged arteries.
Getting the right diagnosis matters for prevention and treatment.