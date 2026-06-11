Study ties 4 risks to nearly all heart attacks, strokes

High blood pressure in over 93%

High blood pressure showed up in over 93% of cases, so it's definitely one to watch.

The study also found that for women under 60, more than 95% of heart attacks or strokes were linked to these four risks.

Plus, things like oxygen imbalances or arterial tears played a bigger role in women's heart attacks not caused by clogged arteries.

Getting the right diagnosis matters for prevention and treatment.