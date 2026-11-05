Study using 19,000-plus rain gages finds shorter, more intense storms
Technology
Big storms around the globe are packing more punch than ever, according to a new study.
Researchers looked at data from 19,000-plus rain gages (from 1980 to 2022) and found that one-half of the world's yearly rainfall now comes from fewer, shorter storms.
These downpours have become shorter in duration and fewer in number, compressing the same amount of rain into quicker and more extreme events.
Storms shorten 86 minutes per decade
Because these heavy rains happen faster than before (with storm durations dropping by about 86 minutes a decade), places like Europe and South America are seeing the biggest changes.
This storm compression could mean higher chances of flash floods or droughts, trouble for crops and water supplies, and even greater wildfire risk in some regions.