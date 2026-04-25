Study using JWST Hubble Keck suggests Uranus rings hide moons

Mu and Nu rings hint mini-moons

Turns out, the m (mu) ring is icy thanks to Mab, while the n (nu) ring has a surprising amount of carbon-rich material—hinting at mini-moons too faint for our current tech.

The recent find of a new moon (S/2025 U1) by JWST adds fuel to the theory that more hidden moons are waiting to be found.

A mission to Uranus could help answer questions about its mysterious rings and moons.