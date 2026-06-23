Study warns Arctic soils could release deep carbon by 2050s
Technology
A new study says Arctic soils (think frozen ground and peatlands) might start giving off more carbon dioxide than they soak up as soon as the 2050s.
As the region heats up, ancient carbon buried deep underground is thawing out, letting microbes break it down and release both carbon dioxide and methane into the air.
Climate models underestimate buried Arctic carbon
Most climate models miss these deep carbon stores, which means we might be underestimating future emissions.
Using a new simulation that includes these hidden layers, researchers found that old Arctic soils hold way more carbon than we thought.
The takeaway? Factoring in this deep carbon is key if we want to get real about climate risks ahead.