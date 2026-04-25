Study warns extreme weather could threaten wildlife habitats by 2050

Cutting emissions could limit habitat threats

Heat waves alone could hit nearly three-quarters of these areas, while wildfires, droughts, and floods will add to the pressure, especially in places such as the Amazon, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Past disasters (such as Australia's flying fox die-off in 2019-20) show how back-to-back extreme events can be devastating.

The good news? Cutting emissions now could limit these threats for most habitats.