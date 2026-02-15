Study warns of imminent climate tipping points Technology Feb 15, 2026

A new study says 16 parts of our planet—like the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, Arctic sea ice, mountain glaciers, boreal permafrost, the Amazon rainforest, and a major Atlantic current—are closer to "tipping points" than we thought.

If these systems tip over, they could push global temperatures up by as much as 5°C over the long term.