Study warns rising CO2 cuts wheat gluten, raises enzyme inhibitors
Technology
A recent study warns that higher carbon dioxide levels in the air might mess with wheat's protein makeup: think less gluten and more of certain enzyme inhibitors.
This could mean bread and other baked goods don't turn out quite the same, and it might even affect how healthy wheat is for us.
Scientists urge breeding CO2 resilient wheat
Researchers tested 10 types of winter wheat under different CO2 conditions.
They found that as CO2 rises (possibly hitting 600 parts per million by 2050), wheat may lose some baking quality and change in ways that matter for people with gluten issues.
The scientists say we need to start breeding new kinds of wheat now to keep our bread tasty and nutritious, even as the climate changes.