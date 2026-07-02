Study warns up to 1 million satellites could outnumber stars
Technology
A new study says the night sky might look very different soon: plans to launch up to one million satellites mean we could see more satellites than stars after sunset in many places.
With more than 14,000 already orbiting Earth, the rapid growth driven by internet megaconstellations, researchers worry this could change how we experience the universe.
Megaconstellations risk astronomy and night sky
Most of these new satellites come from megaconstellations aiming to provide global broadband.
But all those shiny objects reflecting sunlight could mess with astronomy, astrophotography, and even our sense of wonder when we look up.
The study also points out bigger risks like space junk and collisions, urging that we balance tech progress with protecting the natural night sky.