Study: Women with PCOS about 4 times heart disease risk
Technology
A new study just out shows that women with PCOS are about four times more likely to develop heart disease than those without it.
Researchers looked at health data from over 413,000 women aged 18 to 50 with the condition and compared it to millions without, and the difference was clear.
PCOS risk persists, experts urge checkups
The higher heart risk stayed even after accounting for things like diabetes or high blood pressure, meaning PCOS itself is a big factor.
Since PCOS affects about one in eight women of reproductive age and is tied to issues like insulin resistance and high blood sugar, experts say early diagnosis and regular checkups are key.
They also recommend focusing on healthy habits, like staying active and managing weight, to help protect your heart long term.