Substack launches reply rules to give creators control over replies
Substack just dropped a new feature called "Reply Rules," giving creators more control over how people interact on their posts, Notes, and chats.
With this, creators can set clear guidelines for replies, helpful for cutting down on spam and even discouraging those generic AI-generated comments.
The tool also learns from what creators hide over time, so moderation gets smarter over time.
Substack makes hidden replies restorable
Hidden replies aren't gone forever. Creators can still see and restore them if they want.
"Reply Rules" is now live for all English-language Substack publications and joins existing options like locking threads, deleting replies, or banning users.
It's part of Substack's bigger push to give creators better tools (like a built-in recording studio and TV app), while making sure communities stay welcoming and manageable.