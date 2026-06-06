Substack launches reply rules to give creators control over replies Technology Jun 06, 2026

Substack just dropped a new feature called "Reply Rules," giving creators more control over how people interact on their posts, Notes, and chats.

With this, creators can set clear guidelines for replies, helpful for cutting down on spam and even discouraging those generic AI-generated comments.

The tool also learns from what creators hide over time, so moderation gets smarter over time.