Substack launches tool estimating AI versus human writing in newsletters
Technology
Substack just dropped a new tool that spots AI-generated content in newsletters.
It scans posts, comments, and replies more than 100 characters to estimate how much is written by humans versus AI.
Writers can also add an "AI author's note" if they used AI to help create their work.
Substack frames tool as transparency measure
Substack says this is not about banning AI tools. It's about being open with readers. Creators are encouraged to share how they make their content and can even test drafts or challenge the tool's results.
CEO Chris Best put it simply: "Software should do everything else, but I think you do want the person to do the hard part."
This move follows a bigger trend of platforms asking creators to label AI-generated work, aiming for more trust and honesty online.