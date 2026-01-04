Next Article
Subtle's new AI earbuds: Clear calls, smart transcriptions, and hands-free notes
Technology
Subtle just dropped wireless earbuds that use AI to make your calls clearer and turn what you say into text—even in noisy places.
Launching right before CES in Las Vegas, they're priced at $199 and come with a year of Subtle's app for voice notes and chat with AI.
US shipping starts soon.
Standout features & what makes them different
These earbuds use advanced noise isolation tech that helps them catch your voice—even if you're whispering or surrounded by background noise—beating out rivals like AirPods Pro 3 in early demos.
Backed by $6 million in funding and working with companies like Qualcomm, Subtle is aiming to blend dictation, AI chat, and note-taking all into one sleek device.
You can pre-order them now in black or white on Subtle's website.