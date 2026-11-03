Subvocal showcases AI glasses that transcribe facial movements into text
Subvocal just showed off new AI glasses that turn your facial movements into text; no typing or talking is needed.
Using low-power radio waves, these glasses can capture unspoken words at up to 200 words per minute.
They're designed for busy offices and commutes, letting you message or take notes without bothering anyone around you.
Subvocal faces privacy concerns
Not everyone's sold yet. Some experts, like Dr. Rafael Yuste, worry about privacy since the glasses create data from your facial signals that companies or governments might access.
He also points out this silent communication could change how we organize our thoughts.
Still, lots of folks are excited about the productivity boost. Subvocal is working on making them more accurate, with preorders currently available for March 2027 delivery.