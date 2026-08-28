Suchi Saria named to TIME 100 for sepsis AI tool
Technology
Suchi Saria, founder and CEO of Bayesian Health and Johns Hopkins professor, just made TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI for 2026.
She created an AI tool that helps catch sepsis, a life-threatening condition in which an infection can trigger organ failure, early on.
The project is personal: Saria started it after losing her nephew to sepsis in 2017.
Saria's system saw 18.2% mortality reduction
Cleared by the FDA this May, Saria's system constantly checks patient data and warns doctors about early signs of sepsis.
In a study with more than 764,000 patient encounters, hospitals using the tool saw an 18.2% relative reduction in mortality.
It's a big step for AI in healthcare, and it still keeps doctors in charge of care.