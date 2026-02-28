Sugary drinks linked to anxiety in teens: Study
A fresh study out today finds that teens who regularly reach for sugary drinks have 34% higher odds of being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.
Researchers looked at data between 2000 and 2025 and noticed a clear trend: higher sugary drink intake often goes hand-in-hand with higher anxiety levels in teenagers.
While the findings don't prove sugary drinks directly cause anxiety, cutting back could still give your mental health a boost.
What to drink instead?
Experts suggest swapping sodas and energy drinks for water or milk—maybe jazzed up with lemon or mint if you want more flavor.
Even switching from energy drinks to tea or coffee (in moderation) can help.
With anxiety affecting an estimated one in five teenagers, small changes like these might make a real difference.