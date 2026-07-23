SUIET Mukka students unveil 6-seat self-driving EV and receptionist robot
Technology
Engineering students at Srinivas University Institute of Engineering and Technology (SUIET) in Mukka just unveiled two cool AI projects: a self-driving electric vehicle and a smart receptionist robot.
The EV fits six people, uses lidar and GPS to drive itself or be remote-controlled, and can help transport patients with an ambulance re-routing app.
It runs 20km per charge and hits up to 28km per hour when driven manually.
SUIET SRINIBOT multilingual face recognition robot
SRINIBOT is their AI-powered receptionist robot that chats in multiple languages, recognizes faces, and helps students or visitors with campus info through its touchscreen.
Both projects show off the university's push for practical AI skills and how tech can make everyday life on campus smarter and more helpful.