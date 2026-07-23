Sundar Pichai addresses Gemini 3.5 Pro delay, cites AI lead
Google's big new AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, was supposed to drop in June but got delayed, so CEO Sundar Pichai spoke up during Alphabet's second-quarter earnings call.
He admitted there's room for improvement but emphasized that Google is still leading in many areas of AI, saying, "There are many attributes on which we are still at the frontier."
Google launches affordable Gemini 3.6 Flash
Pichai also spotlighted Gemini Flash, a more affordable AI tool designed for things like data analysis and customer service.
He announced the launch of Gemini 3.6 Flash with better coding skills and introduced new versions like Flash-Lite and Flash Cyber.
Looking ahead, Pichai called Gemini 4 a "very ambitious effort," with plans to roll out fresh models almost every month.
Investors worry about Alphabet AI costs
While Google Cloud keeps growing fast, some investors worry about rising costs as Alphabet pours money into its AI infrastructure to stay ahead of rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Still, Pichai sounded confident that these big bets on AI will pay off over time.