Sundar Pichai: AI agents are part of his daily routine
Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently shared how artificial intelligence (AI) agents are now a big part of his daily routine.
These smart digital helpers summarize the previous 24 hours of activity, track team chats, and keep him posted on the latest progress with Google's AI models and how Google's computing power is being used, without reading every message and avoiding spending hours on email and reports.
Pichai expects agents to browse websites
Pichai says these AI agents "it can run without interruptions and carry context from one task to the next" and help him stay on top of things so he can focus on what matters.
They even cut down the time he spends on email and reports.
Still, when it comes to big decisions like where resources go, he believes humans need to stay in charge.
Looking ahead, Pichai expects AI agents will be able to browse websites for us, changing how businesses operate but with people still in the loop.