Sundar Pichai: AI agents are part of his daily routine

Pichai says these AI agents "it can run without interruptions and carry context from one task to the next" and help him stay on top of things so he can focus on what matters.

They even cut down the time he spends on email and reports.

Still, when it comes to big decisions like where resources go, he believes humans need to stay in charge.

Looking ahead, Pichai expects AI agents will be able to browse websites for us, changing how businesses operate but with people still in the loop.