Sundar Pichai: AI woven into Google software, people remain essential
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just shared that AI is now woven into almost every part of software development at Google.
But do not worry, he made it clear that people are still key to making all this tech work.
Pichai: recursive self-improvement not imminent
Pichai said we are not close to having AI that can improve itself without help (what experts call "recursive self-improvement").
He thinks the real magic right now is in humans and AI teaming up, a partnership he expects to keep evolving into 2027.
While some at Google are optimistic about reaching full-on self-improving AI soon, Pichai is more cautious.
On the bright side, tools like Gemini 4 Argon would help engineers tackle harder problems.