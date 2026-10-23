Sundar Pichai: AI woven into Google software, people remain essential

Pichai said we are not close to having AI that can improve itself without help (what experts call "recursive self-improvement").

He thinks the real magic right now is in humans and AI teaming up, a partnership he expects to keep evolving into 2027.

While some at Google are optimistic about reaching full-on self-improving AI soon, Pichai is more cautious.

On the bright side, tools like Gemini 4 Argon would help engineers tackle harder problems.