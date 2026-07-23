Sundar Pichai backs Google's AI strategy amid Gemini setbacks
Technology
Sundar Pichai, Alphabet's CEO, is backing Google's AI strategy even though the rollout of Gemini 3.5 Pro has hit some bumps.
With rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic moving fast, investors are starting to worry whether Google can keep up in AI coding and smart tech.
On a recent earnings call, Pichai was asked straight up if Gemini is still in the race.
Alphabet shares fall as Gemini updates
Pichai pointed to fresh updates like Gemini 3.6 Flash, which boosts coding scores while using fewer resources, and announced lighter versions and cybersecurity-focused versions.
Still, despite these efforts, Alphabet's stock dropped over 3% in after-hours trading as concerns linger about delays and whether Google can stay ahead in the AI game.