Sundar Pichai explains Gemini upgrades for Google Search and YouTube

Sundar Pichai defends AI-first shift

These upgrades have some creators worried about YouTube's video summarization and some publishers worried about "Google Zero," where Google answers questions right away instead of sending people to other sites.

Pichai explained that Google's shift to an AI-first approach was sped up by ChatGPT's rise—bringing Google Brain and DeepMind together as Google DeepMind for smarter integration across Search, Maps, and YouTube.

He emphasized keeping user trust front and center: Our goal is to make sure our innovations give users the most relevant and trustworthy information.