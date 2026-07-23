Sundar Pichai: Gemini 3.5 Pro delayed, cites OpenAI and Anthropic

Even with the delay, Pichai pointed out wins like Gemini 3.6 Flash, which boosted coding benchmarks by over 10 points and got more efficient with resources.

Google also rolled out new models, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite for lighter tasks and Flash Cyber focused on cybersecurity, to stay ahead of rivals, including Chinese tech giants.

Looking forward, Pichai sounded upbeat about Gemini 4, calling it a "very ambitious effort."