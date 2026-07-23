Sundar Pichai: Gemini 3.5 Pro delayed, cites OpenAI and Anthropic
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared that Gemini 3.5 Pro's launch is running late, and during Alphabet's earnings call, he admitted that these setbacks have sparked worries about Google keeping up in the AI race, especially with OpenAI and Anthropic pushing ahead.
Google touts Gemini 3.6 flash gains
Even with the delay, Pichai pointed out wins like Gemini 3.6 Flash, which boosted coding benchmarks by over 10 points and got more efficient with resources.
Google also rolled out new models, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite for lighter tasks and Flash Cyber focused on cybersecurity, to stay ahead of rivals, including Chinese tech giants.
Looking forward, Pichai sounded upbeat about Gemini 4, calling it a "very ambitious effort."