Sundar Pichai rebuts Sam Altman and defends Google Gemini app
Technology
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has pushed back after OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman claimed Google just bolts AI onto its products.
Pichai highlighted that Google's approach is more than surface-level upgrades, pointing to its Gemini app as an example of building AI from the ground up.
He also questioned if OpenAI really does things differently with ChatGPT.
Pichai questions OpenAI's ChatGPT agents
Pichai explained that real progress in AI means both improving what already exists and creating entirely new things.
"Some of it is adapting products, some of it is rethinking new experiences. They will all be part of how you approach this moment," he said.
He also flipped the question back, asking whether OpenAI is bolting agents onto ChatGPT or building them natively.