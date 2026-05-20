Sundar Pichai says AI needs speed, affordability, and broad deployment

Google's Gemini 3.5 flash faster cheaper

Google's new Gemini 3.5 Flash delivers almost top-tier performance but is four times faster and up to one-third to one-half the cost than frontier models.

AI use on Google platforms has skyrocketed: monthly token processing jumped from 480 trillion to a massive 3.2 quadrillion in just a year.

Plus, new tools like Gemini Spark (for automating tasks) and Gemini Omni (for multimodal content) are rolling out, while Google teams up with big names like NVIDIA, Amazon, and Microsoft to push AI even further.