Sundar Pichai says computing power shortages could persist through 2027

Google's current capacity is based on decisions made back in 2024, but even with that head start, it may not be enough to keep up with how fast AI is growing.

To help out, Google's exploring Project Suncatcher (think solar-powered satellites for AI) and has just expanded its partnership with Voltus to build a massive virtual power plant using smart tech across the PJM electricity grid region in the US.

The goal? Keep up with demand and make sure the lights (and servers) stay on.