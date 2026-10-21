Sundar Pichai says Google now measures AI by engineering impact
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the old way of tracking how much code AI writes is out.
Now, it's all about how AI is changing the whole engineering process, helping teams work faster, take on bigger projects, and improve code quality.
Instead of just measuring the percentage of code written by AI, Google cares more about the real impact AI has on its work.
Google's Argon boosts code submissions 30%
Google's internal tool, Argon, shows what this new approach looks like in action.
Since Argon launched, engineers have submitted 30% more code and seen fewer mistakes needing fixes.
Pichai points out that with help from Argon, engineers can tackle tougher projects, not just routine tasks, which means better results and more ambitious ideas coming to life.