Sundar Pichai says Google trails Anthropic in AI coding agents
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai openly said the company is behind rivals like Anthropic when it comes to AI coding agents: think tools that help developers tackle big, complicated projects.
He pointed out that competitors got a head start by connecting with developers early and building strong feedback loops.
Google launches Gemini 3.5 flash
To close the gap, Google recently launched Gemini 3.5 Flash, an AI model aimed at boosting its coding abilities.
Its own Antigravity 2.0 is quickly catching on internally, with usage doubling every week.
Pichai emphasized that coding is key for advancing AI, saying, "Coding is very foundational, and it's an important frontier."