Sundar Pichai says Google's Gemini app hits 950 million MAUs
Technology
Google's Gemini app just crossed 950 million monthly active users (MAUs), according to CEO Sundar Pichai's blog post today.
He credits the jump to new features like Daily Brief and the personalized Gemini Spark assistant, which helped triple daily active users over the past year.
ChatGPT hits 1 billion MAUs
Gemini's big growth comes as AI competition heats up: ChatGPT hit 1 billion MAUs back in June 2026.
Pichai points to Gemini as a key part of Google's push to boost engagement through smart features, showing how serious Google is about staying ahead in both consumer and business AI.