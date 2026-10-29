Sundar Pichai unveils Gemini 4 Carbon with record security scores

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just introduced Gemini 4 Carbon, the newest and most powerful model in the Gemini AI lineup.

This version is a big leap for cybersecurity and coding: it scored a record 59 on the newly updated v5.0 of the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, and Google says it outperforms rivals like GPT-6 Astra and Claude Opus 5.5 across multiple benchmarks, and nailed an 88.2% on a key security test for catching software bugs.