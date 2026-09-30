Sunmyon Chon finds little red dots signaling supermassive black holes
Scientists led by Sunmyon Chon of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, Germany, found objects resembling Little Red Dots in cosmological simulations from way back, just 600 million to 1 billion years after the Big Bang.
These dots are actually signs of supermassive black holes growing fast, as they quickly pull in gas and emit radiation that passes through a dense gas envelope, producing a red spectrum.
Researchers probe disappearance using JWST
Interestingly, these Little Red Dots seem to disappear before the universe is 1.5 billion years old, and no one knows why.
Chon says, "This is still a big mystery," and says figuring it out is now a big focus for researchers.
The team hopes that by tweaking their simulations and comparing them with new data from the James Webb Space Telescope, they'll get closer to cracking the case.