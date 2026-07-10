Sunrise III collected over 200TB of solar data
Sunrise III, a solar observatory floating high above the clouds, gathered over 200TB of data during a six-and-a-half-day balloon flight in July 2024.
Launching from Sweden and landing in Canada, it cruised at 35km up, way above any weather, giving scientists a clear, nonstop view of the sun's activity.
Balloon data could improve storm forecasts
By riding under a giant balloon instead of sitting on the ground or orbiting as an expensive satellite, Sunrise III captured super-detailed images and data that ground telescopes just can't get.
Scientists are now digging into this treasure trove to study wild stuff like solar flares and magnetic tornadoes.
The big hope? These discoveries will help us predict solar storms better, which is pretty important for keeping our internet, GPS, and other tech running smoothly on Earth.