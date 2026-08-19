Super El Nino brewing in Pacific likely strongest since 1950
Technology
A rare Super El Nino is brewing in the Pacific, with ocean temperatures rising faster than usual.
Experts say there is nearly a 70% chance this could be the strongest event since 1950, and it might push global temperatures to new records by 2027.
Pacific wind flip increases extreme weather
The Pacific is heating up so much that normal wind patterns have flipped, trapping even more heat and sending powerful waves through the ocean.
This shift is raising the risk of heavy storms and floods in North America, droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia, plus more cyclones.
Scientists warn we are likely to see even hotter days and more extreme weather around the world as this ramps up.