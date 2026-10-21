Super El Nino brings sea snakes, whale sharks to California

This super El Nino is more than just weird weather: it's disrupting the whole marine food chain.

With less nutrient-rich water reaching the surface, seabirds are struggling to find enough to eat, and native kelp forests off San Diego are shrinking fast.

As Jennifer Smith, a Scripps professor of marine biology, puts it, "We have been seeing tremendously warm water, and not seeing a lot of upwelling," which shows just how much local ecosystems are feeling the heat.