Super El Nino fuels Hurricane Polo hitting Baja California Sur

Polo is currently about 322km off the Baja California coast, moving fast with winds up to 201km/h. After landfall, it is set to cross the Gulf of California, bringing more rain to Sonora and Chihuahua.

The risk of flooding remains high, especially with some spots possibly getting up to a foot of rain.

All this extreme weather is thanks to super El Nino, which is associated with unusually warm sea surface temperatures and can favor tropical cyclone development.