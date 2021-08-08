'Super Mario Bros.' copy sells for a record-breaking $2 million

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 02:08 pm

An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros sold for a record-setting $2 million

The record for the world's most expensive videogame copy sold has been broken again, and this time by an unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. According to the collectibles website Rally, the unopened game from 1985 was sold to an anonymous collector for a whopping $2 million. The new record tops a month-old purchase of Super Mario 64 for $1.56 million at auction.

About Rally

Rally isn't your average collectibles trading platform

Unlike conventional collectibles platforms that buy and resell artifacts, Rally claims it is a "platform for buying and selling equity shares in collectible assets." The platform acquires collectibles from individuals and organizations when they go on sale. The asset is then turned into "a company" via regulatory qualification. Then Rally holds an "initial offering" where collectors can purchase shares in the asset.

Profit

Rally purchased this item for $140,000 in April 2020

Ninety days after the initial offering, shareholders on Rally can trade their shares in the asset. The asset will be sold to a prospective buyer if the shareholders collectively agree to the price. This is exactly what happened with the unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. that sold for $2 million. Rally had purchased this artifact for $140,000 in April 2020.

History

Record for costliest videogame sale has been broken several times

This record-breaking sale was first reported by The New York Times. Notably, The Verge reported that recently, the record for the most expensive videogame sale has been broken numerous times. In July 2020, a copy of Super Mario Bros went under the hammer for $114,000. It was topped by a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 that sold for $156,000 in November last year.

Highly-valued

Emulators help play most legendary videogames on modern PCs, smartphones

In April this year, another copy of Super Mario Bros. traded hands for $660,000 followed by a copy of The Legend of Zelda that sold for $870,000. It should be noted that thanks to emulators, these legendary titles are now playable on modern computers and handheld devices. The original copies command fantastic prices solely due to their scarcity and condition.