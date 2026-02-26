Supermicro and VAST Data launch CNode-X AI data platform
Supermicro and VAST Data just dropped CNode-X, a new AI data platform built with NVIDIA tech.
Announced at the VAST Forward event in Salt Lake City, it's designed for companies running big AI projects—think generative AI and video analytics.
The goal? Make handling massive amounts of data way faster and smarter.
Built on NVIDIA's AI data platform
CNode-X runs on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference architecture, using powerful GPUs to speed up everything from searching huge databases to real-time AI tasks.
Hardware highlights include EBox servers with AMD EPYC 9005 CPUs and two RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs per unit.
VAST's software adds ready-to-use tools for building generative AI workflows, and integrates NVIDIA software libraries.
One-stop shop for enterprise AI
This platform is all about making enterprise-level AI easier to manage and scale.
With features like rack integration and support for advanced liquid cooling setups, CNode-X aims to be a one-stop shop for serious AI work.