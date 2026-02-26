Supermicro and VAST Data launch CNode-X AI data platform Technology Feb 26, 2026

Supermicro and VAST Data just dropped CNode-X, a new AI data platform built with NVIDIA tech.

Announced at the VAST Forward event in Salt Lake City, it's designed for companies running big AI projects—think generative AI and video analytics.

The goal? Make handling massive amounts of data way faster and smarter.