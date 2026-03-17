Supermicro's new AI platforms speed up enterprise AI deployments Technology Mar 17, 2026

Supermicro just rolled out seven AI data platforms built with NVIDIA tech, aiming to make enterprise AI setups much faster and easier.

These systems pack the latest RTX PRO 6000 and 4500 Blackwell GPUs, speedy Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, and tools like NIM microservices and NeMo for smoother training and inference.

They're made to handle huge datasets and work seamlessly with storage partners like IBM, Cloudian, VAST Data, Nutanix, DDN, Everpure, and WEKA.

One standout is the CNode-X solution (a joint Supermicro and VAST Data offering): think two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs; the platform's EBox component is updated to AMD EPYC 9005 CPUs.