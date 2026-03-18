Supermicro's new server speeds up AI apps

Supermicro just dropped its new BlueField-4 STX server at GTC 2026, aiming to make AI apps run smoother and faster. Built on NVIDIA's STX architecture, the server is designed to improve inference throughput and energy efficiency and incorporates the NVIDIA Vera CPU and ConnectX-9 SuperNIC.

The BlueField-4 STX server The BlueField-4 STX uses smart KV cache storage (powered by NVIDIA Dynamo), so it can handle long-running AI tasks without constantly redoing work.

Compared to older servers, you get up to five times better throughput, double the data speed, and it's way more energy efficient, good news if you care about performance and sustainability.

SSD testing and storage partners Supermicro teamed up with tech giants like Micron, Samsung, and Phison for SSD testing.

Plus, big names in AI data — think IBM, Everpure (formerly Pure Storage), Nutanix, Cloudian — are listed as storage partners in Supermicro's AI Data Platform solutions, which are based on the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU;

Supermicro is also showing the CMX storage server at GTC 2026.