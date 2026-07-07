Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce app age verification law
The US Supreme Court just gave Texas the green light to start enforcing its new app age-verification law, even as legal debates continue.
Now, if you're under 18, app stores in Texas have to check your age and get your parent's OK before you can download or buy apps.
Accounts for minors also need to be linked to a parent or guardian and are all part of a push to boost online safety for children.
Industry group says law threatens speech
The Computer & Communications Industry Association, whose members include Apple and Google, along with some students, are fighting the law in court.
They say it could mess with free speech by making app stores monitor tons of online activity.
A judge had blocked the law last year, calling it similar to making bookstores check everyone's ID. That decision was put on hold in June.