Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce app age verification law Technology Jul 07, 2026

The US Supreme Court just gave Texas the green light to start enforcing its new app age-verification law, even as legal debates continue.

Now, if you're under 18, app stores in Texas have to check your age and get your parent's OK before you can download or buy apps.

Accounts for minors also need to be linked to a parent or guardian and are all part of a push to boost online safety for children.