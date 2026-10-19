Supreme Court declines Google's challenge to 6-year 'settled expectations' policy
Technology
Google just hit a legal roadblock: the US Supreme Court won't hear its challenge against a policy that makes it harder to get reviews of patents older than six years.
This move makes it tougher for Google to fight back against older patent claims, like the one from VirtaMove, which says Google infringed on its technology.
Fewer options to contest older patents
With the court leaving the "settled expectations" policy in place, Google and other tech companies now have fewer options to contest old patents.
While this doesn't decide if Google actually infringed VirtaMove's patent, it does lock in stricter limits on challenging past patents through the US Patent and Trademark Office.