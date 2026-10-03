Surat-based Scanbo debuts D8 ECG device with AI readout
Technology
Surat-based Scanbo has developed D8, a tiny, single-lead ECG device that connects to your phone for quick heart assessments.
Designed with smaller towns in mind (where proper heart checkups can be tough), D8 sends your ECG data to the mobile app first, which then forwards it to Scanbo's cloud-based AI engine, HridayTaal, which gives a readout within 25 to 30 seconds.
Scanbo's D8 AI over 95% accurate
Trained on massive datasets, including 129,000 Indian cases, D8's AI boasts over 95% accuracy and helps cut down on unnecessary hospital trips.
It also tracks blood pressure and glucose for a fuller picture.
Already used in more than 1,000 devices globally through a B2B model, D8 is making advanced heart checks way more accessible, even if you're far from the city.