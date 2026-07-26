Surat lab-grown diamonds flown to space on Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket

Built to handle intense launch conditions, the piece was mounted on aerospace-grade aluminum and took six months for a team of around 20 artisans to finish.

The lotus design is a nod to Lord Brahma in Hinduism and shines bright as a symbol of pride for Surat, India's "diamond city."

Rajnikanth Chanchad, CEO of Nityas Gems and Jewellery, said that seeing sunlight glimmer off their creation in space is a matter of pride.