Survey finds 54% of Australian youth use AI personally
A new survey shows that 54% of Australian children and teenagers (ages 10 to 17) use AI for personal and social reasons, and 78% have used AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude, not just for writing, editing and sourcing information, but also for help with mental health, personal questions, and everyday dilemmas.
The research covered 1,950 young people earlier this year.
Australian youth report daily AI use
About one in five now use AI tools at least daily.
While most use it for writing, editing and sourcing information, some have moved on to role-playing or even romantic chats with AI companions, especially among LGBTQIA+ youth and those with disabilities.
Youth share data with AI tools
The survey also found that a third of young users have shared personal information with AI tools, which could end up being used as data.
Plus, one in five reported facing things like bullying or inappropriate content.
Experts say it's important for parents and teachers to talk openly about how to use AI safely.